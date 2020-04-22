BREMEN — On Thursday, April 23 there will be a drive-through bonus distribution at Bremen Fire Department, located at 123 South Center Street. It will run from 10 a.m. till noon EST.
This drive-through is comprised of pre-boxed and pre-bagged items. They are free of charge and will be first come, first serve. This distribution will serve up to 500 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household and you must be present to receive a box.
This is just one of seven similar food banks that are happening this week in northern Indiana. here is the complete list.
• Tuesday, April 21 from 10 a.m. till noon EST at Battell Elementary School (Parking lot and circle drive located on Battell), located at 715 E. Broadway, Mishawaka.
• Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. till noon EST at Mentone Elementary School, located at 301 E. Jackson, Mentone.
• Thursday, April 23 from 10 a.m. till noon EST at Bremen Fire Department, located at 123 South Center Street, Bremen.
• Thursday, April 23 from 3 p.m. till 5 p.m. EST at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, located at 702 Chapin Street, South Bend.
• Friday, April 24 from 10 a.m. till noon CST at Knox Elementary School, located at 210 W. Culver Road, Knox.
For more information about the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, visit their Facebook Page at: @FoodBankofNorthernIndiana.