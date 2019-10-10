Bremen FFA donates to Whitlock

Bremen FFA students Michaela Berger, Bailey Laudeman, Chase Laudeman, Walker Carrico and Sarah Noble recently donated $640 to the Whitlock.
The funds will be used to purchase emergency lights for the nonprofit senior living community.
The money was raised through a grant the student group received.
"Their generous donation will help to ensure the safety of the residents and visitors," Whitlock staff said in their monthly newsletter. "Many thanks to the Bremen FFA for their wonderful contribution!"