Bremen’s Emerald Alliance marching band is preparing for their 2023 marching season. This seasons show is called ‘Earth, Wind and Fire’. This is a wester themed show that will see the marching band perform while dressed like cowboys. The band will play iconic western movie music and pop music. The show is broken into three movements, one for each earth, wind and fire. The songs that are performed in each movement will be related to the title of the moment. This is the first time that the Emerald Alliance has done a western show. To go along with the costumes, the show will also have a back drop of a western town.

