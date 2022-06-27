BREMEN—After the school year ended, Bremen Elementary and Middle School (BEMS) began looking to fill several vacant positions, six of which were certified teachers, but the school was also looking for several instructional assistants as well. “Summer was rolling right along. We spent a good portion of it interviewing,” reported Principal Larry Yelaska. “Going into this, I was a little worried because there’s been such a decrease in the teacher pool. But as we started going into it, I was very pleased with the quality of candidates we got.”
Despite the concern that few would apply, Yelaska and his team were able to begin interviewing candidates almost immediately and was able to hire people almost as quickly. “We had some very good, strong candidates. In fact, we had a couple of candidates that I felt very bad calling to tell them that we didn’t have a spot for them, because they would make strong teachers at our school as well. I’m very pleased that we were able to find quality candidates and get everything in place.”
As of the school board meeting on June 15, BEMS had hired 21 people still had a few positions to fill. This includes an administrative assistant/K8 attendance office role, which was previously filled by Mel Huff, whose retirement was accepted on May 18. “After all the time that she has spent here, that’s going to be some tough shoes to fill,” said Yelaska.