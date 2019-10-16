BREMEN—Town attorney, Tony Wagner, recommended at the Bremen council meeting on Mon., Sept. 23 that the town should amend the unsafe building ordinance to utilize the county’s Unsafe Building Committee.
This would be in place of forming an unsafe building committee for the municipal needs only, as is currently required—and has not yet been implemented—by the town ordinance.
“Some of the other communities have adopted [this committee] as their hearing authority,” said Wagner.
This committee is made up of representatives from communities across Marshall County as well as the county building commissioner, Chuck DeWitt, and board members from the health department and adult protective services.
“Those three issues: you have structures, you got health, and then you got kind of mental health issues being baked into those three roles. Those, I think, are tied into a lot of the folks that they see,” said Wagner.
Although the committee technically has the jurisdiction to issue orders to tear down buildings in the county that do not meet code, they tend to take more pragmatic routes, preferring to inspect the properties that are brought before the committee and then present their recommendation to the courts.
At that point, the authority to move forward is turned over to the town in question, but with the backing of Marshall County.
“It’s been pretty good. They go to court, get the order to demolish; then the town will take over the property if the owner doesn’t do anything about it,” said Director of Operations, Trend Weldy, who has been a member of the county committee for nearly three years.
Wagner stressed that the committee makes no decisions without ample warning to the property owner: “From what I observed, I felt like they were pretty focused on what actually needs to be fixed: telling the person clearly ‘This is what you need to do, this is the length of time you have to do it.’ And doing that in a public setting so there is no confusion about what’s supposed to happen. Then, saying, ‘Okay, if you can’t do it by this date, then we’re going to pursue further action by getting a court order.’”
Although this decision would require turning over decision making authority for the town to a group of people who don’t all necessarily hail from Bremen, Wagner believes it would be an advantageous move.
“While I’m not always happy to see decisions about Bremen being made by people that may be outside of Bremen, I do think this is one instance where you got some of the more interesting parties that are helping to make that decision. You still have somebody from Bremen who is participating in it,” said Wagner. “Frankly, the building commissioner and the health department are the two entities that I’m most likely to use when I’m moving forward with an unsafe building action.”
However, Bremen has the power to pull out and form its own Unsafe Building Committee should it ever feel dissatisfied with the county committee.
Until and unless that happens, Wagner will prepare an ordinance to amend Bremen’s Unsafe Building Ordinance to reflect this change and will present it at a future Bremen Council meeting.
Later in the meeting, Weldy told the board about a structure on the north side of town that he intends on taking before the County Unsafe Building Committee when it next meets. “The guy has been promising me for a year that he has someone coming,” said Weldy. “I’m not sure what’s going on.”
Reportedly, knocking down the building will cost somewhere between $9,000 and $10,000, which the town should be able to mostly recover through the sale of the property.