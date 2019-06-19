BREMEN -- Keith Fraine recently announced his retirement from the Bremen Police Department after 32 years as a police officer, 29 of those at Bremen.
To thank him for his devotion to the town, the council voted to let him keep his firearm.
Fraine, who has also been the firearms and defensive tactics instructor for decades, is leaving large shoes to fill.
Nonetheless, Police Chief Brad Kile is confident that they’ll find someone to fill them.
“Applications to fill his position are rolling in,” Kile said. “We have some homegrown talent coming through the reserves that have a really good shot at it.”
On June 29, Fraine will be given a public retirement party at the Salem Daycare.
Details will be on the Bremen Police Department Facebook page closer to the date.
Keep watching Heartland News for an interview with Fraine following the party.
Read more news from eastern Marshall County and western Elkhart County in this week's edition of Heartland News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or e-edition.