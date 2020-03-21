Superintendent Jim White from Bremen Schools released this statement via Facebook:
Members of our school community,
Last night, I was notified that an employee of the Bremen Boys and Girls Club has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. As such, there is the potential for exposure to our students and staff members. If there is a positive aspect of this situation, it rests in the fact that, due to scheduled travel, this person was only in our building once on Monday, March 9th. The CDC indicates that the incubation period is generally between 2-14 days making Monday, March 23rd the end of the typical 2-week incubation period.
If you believe you or your child have been exposed, please understand the following information:
Symptoms of COVID-19:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of Breath
(Sore throat, sneezing, and stuffy nose are most often signs of a cold)
If believe that you, or your child may be experiencing these symptoms please do the following:
Stay at home except if it is determined that medical care is required. The St. Joseph Corona virus hotline (574 335-8560) is an excellent free resource that can quickly review your symptoms and recommend the appropriate next steps, which may include medical attention and possible testing.
I hope that all of you will remain calm and take the appropriate steps to keep yourselves and others healthy. Also, please keep those who are ill in your thoughts and prayers. While the current pandemic is unsettling, I know that the members of our school community are strong, resilient, and will take care of one another.
Yours in education,
Dr. Jim White
Proud Superintendent
Bremen Public Schools