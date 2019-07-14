BREMEN -- After 29 years on the Bremen Police Department, Assistant Chief Keith Fraine is stepping away from his position, but not from assisting the town.
In a retirement party on June 29, Fraine said he will be taking on the role of cemetery superintendent for Bremen.
“Those grounds have to be maintained, because that’s the place where our family, our friends are forever,” he said. “And frankly, the guys that were there before me did a fantastic job. You look at our cemetery and it is beautiful. And I plan on treating it with the honor and respect that it deserves.”
Former superintendent Steve Ervin passed away unexpectedly in April, and Fraine emphasized that he wants to carry on the same high standard of work he saw Ervin accomplish.
“Steve was a very well-liked, well-respected man,” Fraine said. “With much thought — much thought — my family and I decided now is the right time for me (to retire). So I … put my name in as interested in the position, and the town offered it to me.”
As cemetery superintendent, Fraine will oversee the care of Bremen’s 62-acre cemetery. He said he’s looking forward to working with the town and the citizens in this new way.
But Fraine doesn’t expect the transition to be an easy one for him.
While he’s excited for the new challenges the position will bring, he explained how being an officer has become a part of him.
Fraine began his police career in Starke County. He said he worked for three years as a jailer, two years as a jail commander and three as a deputy sheriff.
“And then, Feb. 12 of 1990 I started over here, and the rest is history,” he said.
In those 29 years at BPD, Fraine said he has grown close with his fellow officers and those in the town.
“I’ll miss working with the people, both the community and fellow officers,” he said. “As officers, you work with men and women that you literally count on each other with your lives sometimes. You become more than just coworkers, you become family.”
