BREMEN -- The annual Historical Buildings of Bremen architectural tour has come a long way since the idea came about in 2014.
Keith Board came up with the idea alongside his class of architecture and drafting students at Bremen High School in 2014.
They created a walking tour pamphlet that highlighted some of the historical buildings around town.
That was the inspiration for what became the annual tram tour.
So this year's tour was dedicated to Board, who passed away in January at age 58.
From Board's obituary:
Board died peacefully January 12, 2019, at The Center For Hospice Care in Elkhart after a long illness.
He was born July 20, 1960 in Gary to Kenneth O. and Joan (Shultz) Board.
Keith was a 1978 graduate of River Forest High School in Lake Station.
He received his Bachelors Degree in Education from Ball State University in 1982 and later his Masters Degree from Indiana University.
Keith taught Woods, Drafting, and Architecture for 31 years at Bremen High School.
He was very proud of all of his students and their many accomplishments.
On several occasions, he was chosen as Teacher of the Year by the student body at Bremen High School.
Many students named him as their most influential educator, and he was the first teacher to receive the Bremen Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Keith was passionate about many things.
He was an avid botanist, fisherman, and outdoorsman.
He was an accomplished woodworker, furniture builder, and carpenter.
He enjoyed photography, and had many photos used in various publications.
Keith was involved in Historic Bremen, Inc., and worked with his students on the writing and publishing of a walking tour book of historic buildings in Bremen.
Surviving are his wife, Patty (Wright); son, Brandon (Anna) Board, Goshen; brothers, Kenneth R. (Sue) Board, Cedar Lake, Terry R. (Vicky) Board, Hobart; and nieces and nephews.
