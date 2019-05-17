PLYMOUTH – A U.S. senator will be the special guest at the annual Marshall County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner in late May.
County party Chair Dave Holmes said U.S. Sen. Mike Braun will be the featured speaker at the dinner, scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, at Christos’ Banquet Center, 830 Lincolnway East, in Plymouth.
Tickets for the event are $40. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased from Holmes, county GOP vice chair and Marshall County Clerk Deb VanDeMark, county Republican Party secretary Sharon Dotta and county party treasurer Sam Schlosser.
Holmes said State Rep. Jack Jordan, R-Bremen, will serve as the evening’s master of ceremonies.
Instead of a formal speech, Holmes said Braun will speak in a question-and-answer format.
“We’re looking forward to having a pretty good crowd,” Holmes said Thursday. “I’d suggest you get your questions primed and be ready.”
