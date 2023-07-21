On the morning of July 14th, 2023 at approximately 4:10 a.m., Plymouth Police Officers responded to Walmart after receiving reports of a female that appeared slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers identified the occupant as Kathleen Bradley, 58 years old, Plymouth.  During the Officer’s investigation, Bradley was found to be in Possession of Methamphetamine and Legend Drugs. Bradley was also found to be impaired and transported to the Marshall County Jail.  She was further found to be hiding marijuana which was found during in-processing at the jail. Bradley is facing criminal charges of Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Methamphetamine, Legend Drug, and Marijuana, in addition to Operating While Intoxicated, and Operating While Intoxicated-Controlled Substance.   