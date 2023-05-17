MARSHALL COUNTY — On Friday May 12th,​ 2023 at approximately 3:17 a.m.,​ ​Marshall County Dispatch received a call referencing someone possibly wrecking their moped in the area of Olive Trail and 12B Road in Plymouth,​Indiana. Culver Officer Zerbee ​first arrived on scene. Deputy Haygood and Deputy Johnson ​arrived shortly after and see a man later identified as Brian R. Braden Sr. sitting on his moped bearing registered to Brian. During the accident investigation,​ it was believed that Brian Braden was intoxicated. Brian was transported to the Hospital for treatment / examination along with a chemical test. ​ Brian was later arrested and lodged at the Marshall County Jail with a $1505 bond for the following: