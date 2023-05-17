MARSHALL COUNTY — On Friday May 12th, 2023 at approximately 3:17 a.m., Marshall County Dispatch received a call referencing someone possibly wrecking their moped in the area of Olive Trail and 12B Road in Plymouth,Indiana. Culver Officer Zerbee first arrived on scene. Deputy Haygood and Deputy Johnson arrived shortly after and see a man later identified as Brian R. Braden Sr. sitting on his moped bearing registered to Brian. During the accident investigation, it was believed that Brian Braden was intoxicated. Brian was transported to the Hospital for treatment / examination along with a chemical test. Brian was later arrested and lodged at the Marshall County Jail with a $1505 bond for the following:
Braden arrested and lodged for multiple charges
