On Thursday, Feb. 11, Bremen Police Department with the assistance of the Marshall County U.N.I.T. and Marshall County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant on a property located at 316 Hope Blvd in Bremen. The occupants of the property were suspected of dealing methamphetamine, which lead to the search warrant being issued.
Evidence of dealing and possession of methamphetamine were located within the residence. During the search the following suspects were taken into custody: Lisa Andrews (age 50) and Leslie Singleton Jr. (45) both of Bremen on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.