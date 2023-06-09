On the June 7, 2023 at 7:47 p.m. units were dispatched to the law firm at 1825 North Michigan Street. Dispatch was on the phone with the buisiness owner who was watching Justin Boyle attempt to break in to the back door via their security cameras. Boyle was located still on the property and the business had sustained damage to the door. Boyle was also found to be intoxicated by alcohol. Boyle was lodged at the Marshall County Jail for Burglary and Public Intoxication.
hot
Boyle arrested for Burglary, Public Intoxication
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Offensive explosion for Post 27 in win over Kokomo
- Plymouth Veterinary Clinic expands services with remodeling assisted by SBA 504 loan from Centier Bank and Indiana Statewide CDC
- Concepcion and Williams arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Economy Inn
- Dunston arrested for Driving While Suspended, Possession of Syringe and Paraphernalia
- Boyle arrested for Burglary, Public Intoxication
- Hoover arrested during traffic stop; K-9 Officer Castor detected narcotics
- Buck arrested for Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of .15% or greater
- State Invasive Species Conference coming to Noblesville
Most Popular
Articles
- Sickman arrested on multiple charges
- Wilson arrested for OWI
- Edington arrested for multiple charges
- Hoover arrested during traffic stop; K-9 Officer Castor detected narcotics
- Odonnell arrested for trespassing after being served no trespass order
- Fernando arrested for Operating without a License
- Accident Report provided by Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- Warner arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana in River Park Square
- Ruiz Reyes arrested for Operator Never Licensed
- Allen arrested on multiple charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.