On the June 7, 2023 at 7:47 p.m. units were dispatched to the law firm at 1825 North Michigan Street. Dispatch was on the phone with the buisiness owner who was watching Justin Boyle attempt to break in to the back door via their security cameras. Boyle was located still on the property and the business had sustained damage to the door. Boyle was also found to be intoxicated by alcohol. Boyle was lodged at the Marshall County Jail for Burglary and Public Intoxication.

Tags

Recommended for you