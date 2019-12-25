Troop 251 of Marshall County and the American Legion Post #27 adopted 5 families for Christmas.
The outreach was funded through a buffet meal held on location at the Plymouth American Legion Post #27 on Sunday, December 8.
Over $2,200 was raised to purchase gifts and non-perishable food items for the 5 families which had a collective total of 15 children.
Meat was donated by members of the American Legion to supplement the items funded through the fundraiser.
Scout Master of Troop 251 of Marshall County Michael Stephan expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the troop, members of the American Legion Post #27 and individuals who made private donations to support the cause.