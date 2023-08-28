Marshall County Sheriffs Department received a call of a single vehicle accident of car vs. pole in the 6000 block of Plymouth-Goshen Trail. The male involved in the accident was walking away from the accident and was stopped by Bremen Police Officers. He was identified as Troy L. Bowman of Bremen. Bowman had been drinking and was taken to the Plymouth Hospital for a certified test. Bowman had a blood alcohol content of .16%. Bowman was then treated and taken to the Marshall County Jail where he was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Felony), Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, and Possession of Marijuana. Bowman was given a court date and a cash bond of $1500.00.
Bowman arrested following accident
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
