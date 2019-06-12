PLYMOUTH – A 46-year-old Bourbon woman was being held on $50,000 cash bail late Wednesday in the Marshall County Jail on allegations she stole about $130,000 from her Argos employer.
According to a news release MCSD Det. Sgt. Jeff Snyder:
“On Tuesday April 9 … Marshall County Police were notified by the owners of B&G Truck Conversions of a theft from the business from a now former employee Jennifer Yeo.
“Jennifer held the position of Office Manager at the business whose responsibilities included maintaining the office daily operations and procedures as well as preparing payroll and other business finances,” the news release continues.
“It was found over the course of employment, Jennifer Yeo defrauded the company by creating false business expenditures to show debts paid by the business, however then forged business checks for the amount of the expenditure to her own name. Over 130 forged business checks in the name of Jennifer Yeo were found with a total in excess of $130,000.
“A formal case report was presented to the Marshall County Prosecutor`s office and a warrant issued for Jennifer Yeo`s arrest. On Wednesday … Jennifer Yeo was taken into custody by the Bourbon Police Department for the arrest warrant and transported to the Marshall County Jail being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
“Readers are reminded that charging information supported by an affidavit of probable cause is merely an allegation that a crime has been committed and that there is only probable cause to believe a crime has been committed. They are presumed innocent throughout the proceedings and are entitled to be represented by counsel and entitled to a trial by jury at which the State is obligated to provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt before a judgment of guilt may be made,” Snyder said in the release.