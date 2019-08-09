Bourbon’s Summerfest starts today
BOURBON — The 33rd annual Bourbon Summerfest will kick off on Friday on the Triton grounds.
The three-day festival begins with the annual Little Miss Summerfest Pageant at 5:30 p.m. in the Triton High School Auditorium.
The pageant leads the festivities so the new Little Miss Summerfest can ride in her crown during the following morning’s parade, with lineup beginning at 9 a.m.
The rest of Saturday, which has events running from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., features tournaments, vendors, activities, demonstrations, a tractor show, hot air balloons and more attractions and events.
The big festival day will end with a fireworks display, with the fireworks purchased using money raised by the Bourbon Fire Department’s Fill the Boot Concert.
There will also be a meetup for those who own golf carts, as Bourbon is a golf cart community.
Sunday, with activities from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., has tractor rides, a community breakfast, Cute King and Queen Contest and a car show.
• Little Miss Summerfest Pageant
Doors open at 5:30pm, pageant starts at 6:00pm in the High School Auditorium.
• Bourbon Parade Registration and Lineup at Triton High School South Parking Lot.
Parade leaves parking lot at 11:00am.
• CO ED Safety Ball Tournament - Held on two diamonds at Bourbon Community Park
• Food Vendors, Craft Vendors, located by Triton High School Main Entrance, Bounce Houses - Kids games,
paint ball, dunk tank, Good News Caboose
• Bounce House wrist band $5 good for all day Saturday.
• Bourbon Summerfest Corn Hole Tournament Registration
• “Bags Fly” starting Corn hole tournament
• Magic Show “Kevin Wilson The Magician” Great show for kids and adults alike. Free Admission in High
• Chip Dean of Plymouth In. and “The Integrity Academy of Martial Arts” demonstration. Free admission in
High School Auditorium. Great family entertainment
• Bill Marion and his “Dog Frisbee Team” held on Triton High School grass. Great family entertainment.
• Registration for “Machines and Memories” Tractor Show at Triton High School.
Tractors can park as early as 1:00pm
4:00pm “Machines and Memories” Tractor Show
5:00pm William Weissert and “The Indigo Society Band” Free admission in High School Auditorium.
5:30pm Second show by Bill Marion and his “Dog Frisbee Team”
6:00pm Bourbon Based “Sentimental Journey Band” Free admission in High School Auditorium.
With Bourbon being a golf cart community, we would like to have a golf cart gathering
Saturday evening – arrive anytime at the high school.
7:00pm (weather permitting) Hot Air Balloon Infl ate, followed by Balloon Glow at dusk.
In memory of our friends Steve Neidig and Deane Leeper.
8:00pm Triton High School “free” ice cream social
10:00pm Bourbon Fire Department annual fi reworks display. Always a great show.
• 7:00am – 8th annual Bourbon Antique Tractor Ride line up, for 9am departure from Triton High School
• 7:30am-10:30am Bourbon American Legion Ladies Auxiliary community breakfast served in Triton
Elementary’s air conditioned Cafeteria. Great food!
• 10:45am – 11:30am Registration for Cutie King and Queen Contest for 3 & 4 year olds, $5 participant
fee, contest starts at noon at High School Auditorium.
• 8:00am-11:30am Registration for 33rd annual Bourbon Street Show and Shine Car Show.
• 11:30am-3:00pm Car Show with awards at 3:00pm.
We would like to thank Triton School Corporation and the Town of Bourbon for helping us make this event
for the community possible. Restrooms available, located inside the Triton High School main entrance.
Read more news from eastern Marshall County and western Elkhart County in this week’s edition of Heartland News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.