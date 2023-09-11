On September 8, 2023 at approximately 7:40 a.m. the Bourbon Police Department, assisting the Marshall County Police, responded to a call for service on an alleged reckless / impaired driver in a semi eastbound from Hawthorn Road on US 30. The Bourbon Officer made contact with the suspect vehicle on US 30 near Cedar Road and observed that the vehicle could not maintain its lane, crossing the fog line and the center line multiple times. At the traffic stop, the Bourbon Officer could detect no signs of impairment in the driver, Manuel Briceno. Briceno was issued a verbal warning for unsafe lane movement and released from the scene. Being cited or arrested for a crime does not necessarily indicate guilt. All subjects are considered not guilty of any crime until pronounced guilty by the courts.

