On March 7, 2023 at approximately 7 p.m. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Deputies executed a warrant service in the 200 block of W. Walnut Street in Argos. While doing so, the wanted subject ran from police and into a residence. Marshall County K9 Officer Diesel was deployed into the residence to locate the subject. Upon doing so, Diesel located and apprehended the male subject hidden in the attic. The male was taken into custody without further incident. The male was identified as 28 year old Storm Kinsey of Bourbon. Storm held several active warrants through Howard County. Storm was transported to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and obtain a jail clearance. Upon doing so, Storm was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was booked for resisting law enforcement and his active arrest warrants. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Argos Police Department and Argos EMS.

Tags

Recommended for you