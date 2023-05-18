On Tuesday, May 16 at 7:37 p.m. Plymouth Police Officer Krynock was dispatched to Lowe’s in Plymouth located at 1100 Pilgrim Lane for a theft complaint. Management stated that employee David Logan had been walking unpaid merchandise out the door to other subjects. This happened multiple times and Logan admitted the value to be more than $50,000. The investigation is ongoing and management believes the value of the stolen merchandise is going to be much higher. Logan was lodged at the Marshall County Jail.
Bourbon man arrested for theft of merchandise from Plymouth Lowe’s
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
