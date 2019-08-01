Bourbon Farmers Market

The Bourbon Farmers Market had a ribbon cutting on July 23.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
BOURBON -- Bourbon Farmers Market organizer Susie Schaetzle cuts the ribbon at the first market of 2019 on July 23.
Holding the ribbon is Bourbon Main Street Vice President Larry Teeple and Jayne Fuller.
The market is every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. on the corner of Main and Center streets.
