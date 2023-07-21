Judith S. Bottorff was located and arrested for an active warrant from the Nappanee City Court for check deception. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Marshall County Jail where she was turned over to jail staff.
Bottorff arrested on Warrant
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
