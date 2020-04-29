PLYMOUTH — On Thursday, April 30 there will be a drive-through bonus distribution at Plymouth High School, located at 1 Big Red Drive. It will run from 10 a.m. till noon EST.
This drive-through is comprised of pre-boxed and pre-bagged items. They are free of charge and will be first come, first serve. This distribution will serve up to 500 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household and you must be present to receive a box. No ID required.
This is just one of many similar food banks that are happening this week in northern Indiana. Here is the complete list.
• Thursday, April 30 from 10 a.m. till noon EST at Plymouth High School, located at 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth.
• Thursday, April 30 from 10 a.m. till noon EST at Food Bank of Northern Indiana, located at 702 Chapin Street, South Bend.
• Friday, May 1 from 10 a.m. till noon CST at Knox Elementary School, located at 210 W. Culver Road, Knox.
For more information about the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, visit their Facebook Page at: @FoodBankofNorthernIndiana.