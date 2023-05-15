On 05/11/2023 Plymouth Police Officer Vinson observed a vehicle on Michigan St. traveling southbound at a high rate of speed near Hoham Drive. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle in the Speedway gas station parking lot. Upon contact with the driver, Officer Vinson was advised that the passenger had a large laceration to his arm and was in need of immediate medical attention. Medical aid was rendered to the passenger by Plymouth EMS.
hot
Bollenbacher arrested for Operating While Intoxicated with Prior, Reckless Driving
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bollenbacher arrested for Operating While Intoxicated with Prior, Reckless Driving
- Ramirez Rangel arrested for Domestic Battery and Strangulation
- Andrews arrested for Criminal Charges: Resisting Law Enforcement w/ a Vehicle; Resisting Law Enforcement; Battery on Law Enforcement; Possession of Marijuana
- Police Memorial Week 2023: Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15th
- Young, Braun, Yakym urge Pentagon to return KIC-135 Stratotanker Inspection Point back to Grissom
- Young, GOP senators oppose raising debt limit without spending cuts and budget reforms
- PHS takes two spots, finishes 2nd @ NLC
- Area students inducted into Order of the Engineer
Most Popular
Articles
- Havens and Hiler arrested for multiple Neglect of a Dependent Charges
- Joint investigation leads to five arrested
- Vervynckt arrested for OWI with a Prior, Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more
- Buck Jr. booked for Possessions of Meth, Paraphernalia, and Public Intoxication
- Watts arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- Guffey and Wilches arrested for Public Intoxication and Illegal Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage
- Sterling arrested for Battery, Domestic Battery, Intimidation, Interference with Reporting of a Crime, Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication
- Carpenter arrested without incident for Battery
- Ramirez-Tochimani arrested for Domestic Battery and Criminal Mischief
- Argos Community Welcomes Four-Legged Firefighter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.