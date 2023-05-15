On 05/11/2023 Plymouth Police Officer Vinson observed a vehicle on Michigan St. traveling southbound at a high rate of speed near Hoham Drive.  A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle in the Speedway gas station parking lot. Upon contact with the driver, Officer Vinson was advised that the passenger had a large laceration to his arm and was in need of immediate medical attention.  Medical aid was rendered to the passenger by Plymouth EMS.

