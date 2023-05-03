INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana General Assembly concluded on Friday, April 28 around 2:50 a.m. “Senate Republicans continued our commitment to strong fiscal discipline by passing a balanced two-year state budget for 2024-2025 and providing tax relief for Hoosiers,” said Senator Mike Bohacek, who serves senate district 8.
Bohacek releases statement about balancing the state budget and cutting taxes
