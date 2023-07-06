On Tuesday, July 4th, 2023, at approximately 12:13 a.m. the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the address of 14271 7B Road, Plymouth in regards to a disturbance. The caller stated her boyfriend’s son, Cody Boehm, was intoxicated and damaging things in the residence. Deputy Johnson and Officers from Plymouth Police Department arrived. During the investigation, a clear bag containing marijuana was located in the room next to Cody. Cody was taken into custody and transported to the Plymouth Hospital for jail clearance due to his level of intoxication. Cody was then transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was booked for Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor and issued a $250 cash bond. Cody was not arrested for an alcohol related offense, only the possession of marijuana.
Boehm arrested for Possession of Marijuana
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
