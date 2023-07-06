On Tuesday,​ July 4th,​ 2023,​ at approximately 12:13 a.m. the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the address of 14271 7B Road,​ Plymouth in regards to a disturbance. ​The caller stated her boyfriend’s son,​ Cody Boehm,​ was intoxicated and damaging things in the residence. ​Deputy Johnson and Officers from Plymouth Police Department arrived. ​During the investigation,​ a clear bag containing marijuana was located in the room next to Cody. ​Cody was taken into custody and transported to the Plymouth Hospital for jail clearance due to his level of intoxication. ​Cody was then transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was booked for Possession of Marijuana,​ a Class B Misdemeanor and issued a $250 cash bond. Cody was not arrested for an alcohol related offense,​ only the possession of marijuana.

