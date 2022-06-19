On Saturday, June 18th at approximately 11:15 p.m. Marshall County Police were notified of a body discovered on 20th Road west of State Road 331 near the Tippecanoe River crossing.
Marshall County Police along with the Marshall County Coroner’s Office are working to identify the victim and determine how long the victim has been in this location.
The cause of death has yet to be determined however the manner is highly suspicious in nature.
The victim appears to be a heavy set male wearing white pants and white t-shirt with no shoes.
The pant lets have blue embroidered lettering for Nike sports wear.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Snyder at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at 574-936-3187.