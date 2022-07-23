PLYMOUTH—The Board of Aviation opened bids for an aircraft hangar door rehabilitation. Each construction company sent a base bid to replace the door in Hangar B, with a bid addition to do the door for Hangar A at the same time and an alternate bid to do Hangar A separately. The board voted to accept the bids, which are good until Oct. 11, under advisement.
featured popular
Board of aviation open bids for aircraft hangar revitalization; determines that only one door can be replaced this year
- Angela Cornell
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Board of aviation open bids for aircraft hangar revitalization; determines that only one door can be replaced this year
- Marshall County Park Board discuss trustee cabin; project faces delays due to supply train and inflation issues
- Woodward to take reins of Plymouth girls golf team
- Plymouth Airport air sock facing retirement
- Skirvin returns to join the family business
- Marshall County 4H Fair cat show held Saturday
- Four Plymouth teams head to finals
- Baking the World a Better Place
Most Popular
Articles
- Two separate Tuesday night vehicle fatalities under investigation
- Skirvin returns to join the family business
- Four Plymouth teams head to finals
- Marshall County 4H Fair cat show held Saturday
- Baking the World a Better Place
- Community Leaders address “Medical Public Healthcare Crisis”
- Bremen Town Manager Reports on potential rolling blackouts
- PHS welcomes Langowski to the sidelines
- American Containers requests variance for building addition
- Woodward to take reins of Plymouth girls golf team
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.