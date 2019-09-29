CULVER -- Grace United Church of Christ in Culver offers a mid-month meal free of charge.
All were welcome to the block party held on Sunday, September 15th beginning at 6 p.m.
The outreach was launched by Dan Adams over ten years ago.
In the same way that the village people in ‘Stone Soup’ shared of their bounties with one another, members of the community were welcome to come with empty hands or a dish or dessert to share.
There was food left over and no one left hungry.
Rather than share an actual rock or stone such as the one depicted in the children’s classic, Adams shared the ‘rock that is Christ Jesus’ and the tradition continues today.
The church is located at 307 N. Plymouth St., Culver.