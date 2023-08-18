On August 16, 2023 just before 9 p.m., Plymouth Police responded to the area of Oak Road and Lake Avenue for the two vehicle crash. During the investigation, it was believed that one of the drivers was under the influence. A Plymouth Officer conducted an investigation into the driver operating her vehicle while intoxicated. The female driver was identified as Cristen Birk, 32 of Plymouth. As a result of the officers investigation, Birk was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail. Birk was lodged on criminal charges of Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering, Operating While Intoxicated - Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Legend Drug.
Birk arrested on multiple charges following vehicle crash
