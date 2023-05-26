On Friday May, 26 2023 Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sgt. Jonathan Bryant was traveling southbound on Michigan Road near Jefferson Street in a police vehicle. He observed a male known to be Ricky Billings walking on the sidewalk, southbound toward the intersection. Det. Sgt. Bryant knew he had outstanding warrants for his arrest and made contact with him in the Bruno’s Pizza parking lot.
hot
Billings arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Young, Senate Republicans introduce legislation to recover hundreds of billions in unchecked unemployment fraud
- Glenn, New Prairie set for the sectional final
- Hill arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
- Hendricks arrested for Warrant
- Billings arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
- LV sending three to state, CMA one
- Young: bipartisan agreement that Biden Administrative Border Policies have failed
- Rimel arrested for OWI and Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident
Most Popular
Articles
- Rosas arrested for multiple charges
- Poor booked for multiple charges
- Calvillo arrested for False Informing, Illegal Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage
- Sosa arrested for multiple charges including neglect of dependent
- Hernandez arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery against a Juvenile
- Bourbon man arrested for theft of merchandise from Plymouth Lowe’s
- Lumpkin taken in to custody to await extradition to St. Joseph County
- Rimel arrested for OWI and Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident
- Local residential-friendly dumpster specialist Bin There Dump That offers homeowners tips on creating a budget-friendly outdoor space
- McDonald arrested for Battery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.