EAGAN, Minn. -- Big R Stores—the farm, home, and outdoor retailer founded in 1964—announced today that it is changing its name to Stock+Field.
The new name allows the brand to send a clear message about their offerings and commitment to providing every rural lifestyle enthusiast with a one-stop destination to gather all of the mission-critical products they need to pursue their work and hobbies.
The retailer has operated under the Big R Stores name since 1964 when Bill and Pat Crabtree opened the first store in Watseka, Illinois. Since then, the company has grown to 25 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan—including new stores opening soon in Portage, Wisconsin and Lansing, Michigan. The Stock+Field Lansing store will mark the Company’s first expansion into Michigan.
“This is an exciting time for our employees, vendors, and customers. It is a milestone for the company as we continue to grow,” said Matt Whebbe, Chairman and CEO of Stock+Field. “This new brand reintroduces us to the communities we’ve served for decades. At the same time, it aids our expansion into new markets, where we intend to continue building new community partnerships while offering quality products at competitive prices.”
Stock+Field will be rolling out new logos, signage, and marketing communications soon, and a full transition to the new brand to be completed later this summer.
