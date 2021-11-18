During Monday’s meeting of the Marshall County Commissioners, bids were opened for the demolition of the property located at 590-600 W. Jefferson St. In Culver.
“This is a partially burnt building,” Commissioner Kevin Overmyer said.
According to the County GIS, the property is owned by Larry and Anita Boetsma. Attorney for the commissioners, Jim Clevenger, stated that the commissioners weren’t going to act on the bid opening. Once opened, the bids would be given to the Unsafe Building Board so that it could accept a bid during its next board meeting.
Clevenger stated that the board only meets once every two months and that the next meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 23. “To speed up the process rather than take the bids this month and wait two months, they asked if we could just open the bids and then we’ll give them to Steve and to Tina and then they can take them under advisement. Then the Unsafe Building Board will make that decision at the upcoming meeting.”
Clevenger stated that the notices required had been properly advertised. Two bids were received and opened.
The first bid was from Langfeldt Excavating totaling $6,060. The second bid was from Jerry Reed Excavating totaling $6,000.