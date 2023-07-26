On July 23, 2023, Plymouth Police Officers were dispatched to the area 222 N Michigan St. for the report of an intoxicated male getting in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Officers located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. After an investigation it was determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Alfredo Bernardo was taken into custody and booked into the Marshall County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated above .15%, Operating - Endangering and Operator Never Licensed.
Bernardo arrested for multiple charges
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
