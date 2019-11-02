STARKE COUNTY – The Starke County Chamber of Commerce would like to announce that the winners of the 2019 Henry F. Schricker Award for Service Before Self is Ben and Dorothy Osinski.
When we think of a lifetime of giving, they are the names that come to mind.
They have spent their lives giving of time, knowledge and funding for a variety of Starke County boards, committees and other needs.
Ben Osinski:
-Member & past president Starke County Economic Development Foundation Board
- Past President of North Judson - Wayne Twp Library
- Board Member & past president of North Judson Kiwanis
- Member of Starke County Chamber of Commerce
- Past member of Starke County 4H Livestock Committee
- Member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church & Knights of Columbus
- Past member of NJ-SP Music Boosters
- Established the Starke County Eagle Plaque in 1998 which was auctioned annually to raise a total of $23,000 in 12 years.
- Served on the North Judson Mint Festival Parade Committee
- Active with Junior Achievement talking to classes about being self-employed and the small business owner awards & pitfalls.
- Conducts several benefits auctions each year including Ducks Unlimited, FFA worker auction, BLPO soup auction, NJ Boy Scouts cake auction, Starke United radio auction, Jasper County Extension Homemaker’s cake auction, Pack 3 Boy Scout cake auction in Wayne County, Knox Middle School Redskin bucks auction.
- Has auctioned at Starke Co., Lake Co., & Jasper Co. 4-H livestock auctions.
- Has had several local 4H clubs, service clubs, and churches etc, do food concessions at the North Judson farm consignment auctions giving them the opportunity to raise money for their organization.
- Licensed Auctioneer since 1983.
- Licensed Real Estate Salesperson since 1989.
- Volunteer of the year for Starke United 2005.
- Active member of Indiana Auctioneers Association and National Auctioneer Association since 1983.
- Recently elected to Indiana Auctioneer’s Hall of Fame.
Dorothy Osinski:
- Past member Liberty PTO.
- Former CCD teacher for All Saints Catholic Church.
- 4H leader for 10 years.
- 4H Council for 7 years.
- Selected Outstanding 4-H Leader of the Year in 1994.
- Past member of NJ-SP Music Boosters.
- Member of SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church & Christian Ladies.
- IAA Auxiliary member & Board of Directors.
- Member of NAA Auxiliary.
- Starke United 6 year board member.
- Volunteer of the Year for Starke United 2005.
- Starke County Legacy of Women.
- Member Starke County Chamber of Commerce.
- Past Chamber of Commerce board president.
On Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. there will be the Henry F. Schricker Award Dinner with the ceremony to immediately follow.
If you would like to be in attendance for this momentous occasion, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 574-772-5548 or email info@starkecountychamber.com.
Tickets may also be purchased through www.eventbrite.com.