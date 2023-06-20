On June 16th, 2023 at 7:02 p.m. Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call that someone had been hitting a child in a car in the area of N. Michigan St and W. Jefferson St. Plymouth Police officers were dispatched to the area. A Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Michigan Road and Airport Road. During the investigation by Plymouth Police Officer Ayala, it was discovered that twenty-one year old Caleb Belcher of Plymouth, IN had battered a juvenile in the vehicle. Belcher was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was booked and lodged for: Domestic Battery-against a family member less than fourteen years old.  

