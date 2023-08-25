On Thursday August 24, 2023 Detective Sgt. Bryant located Gary Beatty in the area of 12th Road and King Road. The officer knew Mr. Beatty had an active felony warrant for his arrest and placed him in custody. Mr. Beatty was also found to be possessing suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia. He is currently incarcerated at the Marshall County Jail with no bond on the warrant and a $1,500 cash bond on new charges.

