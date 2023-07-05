On the morning of July 3rd, 2023 at approximately 4 a.m., Plymouth Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Water and Washington Street for a suspicious male walking up to homes and shining a flashlight. Officers were provided a clothing description and began to check the area. A short time later, a male matching the description was located in the area of Garro and Plum Street. Upon further investigation, Gary Beatty was taken into custody and found to be in Possession of a Syringe.  He was transported to the Marshall County Jail.  

