On the morning of July 3rd, 2023 at approximately 4 a.m., Plymouth Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Water and Washington Street for a suspicious male walking up to homes and shining a flashlight. Officers were provided a clothing description and began to check the area. A short time later, a male matching the description was located in the area of Garro and Plum Street. Upon further investigation, Gary Beatty was taken into custody and found to be in Possession of a Syringe. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail.
Beatty arrested for Possession of a Syringe
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
