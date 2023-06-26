On June 23rd around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Veteran's Parkway and Lilac Road, Reserve Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy Frick conducted a traffic stop on a silver passenger car driven by 21 year old Dai Beard of Indianapolis for multiple traffic violations. During the investigation it was found that the driver had a suspended driver's license with prior knowledge and marijuana was found in the vehicle during a vehicle search. Dai Beard was transported to the Marshall County Jail where she was charged with Driving While Suspended - Prior and Possession of Marijuana. Beard was given a bond of $505 and a court date of July 11th in Marshall County.
Beard arrested for Driving While Suspended - Prior and Possession of Marijuana
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
