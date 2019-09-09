KNOX -- Bear and Wilson are the Starke County Pets of the Week.
Dog of the Week: Bear
Bear is a medium sized Hound. He is ten months of age. He is described as good with kids and other dogs. He is a good watchdog that is friendly and playful.
Cat of the Week: Wilson
Wilson is a domestic short hair male. He is between one to two years old.
If you are interested in Bear, Wilson or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately. Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made. The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.