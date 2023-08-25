On August 23, 2023 at approximately 6:05 a.m., Plymouth Police responded to Pretzels Inc at 2910 Commerce Street, after two separate 911 calls were received. Police were advised that an employee had been involved in a physical altercation. As officers were attempting to investigate the matter, the suspect, 33 year old Mardel Beamon, of Grandville, Michigan, became disorderly and uncooperative.  Mardel was said to have gotten physical with a Pretzels employee while attempting to deliver goods to the factory.  Mardel was taken into custody after a brief struggle and lodged at the Marshall County Jail for resisting law enforcement.  

