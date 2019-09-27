PLYMOUTH — The City of Plymouth is hosting an ‘End of Summer Bash’ Friday, September 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. MGB will be providing live, musical entertainment in River Park Square sponsored by Opie’s Deli and Fernbaugh’s Diamonds and Fine Jewelry. The event is free and open to the public.
Questions about the concert can be directed to Mayor Secretary Laura Mann at mayorsec@plymouthin.com
A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday in River Park Square to mark the completion of construction on the kayak launch.
Over 140 patrons contributed to a fundraising effort which began and concluded in the fall of 2018. $11,000 was matched in a grant from Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.
The second launch will facilitate an estimated one hour float down the Yellow River between Centennial Park and River Park Square.
The launch complies with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards which includes a paved walkway from the launch to the existing River Park Square parking lot.
Further questions about the launch can be directed to Plymouth Parks Department Recreation Director Allie Shook at 574-936-2876 or email at parkrec@plymouthin.com.