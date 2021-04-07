STARKE COUNTY — It’s spring in Indiana and it’s the perfect time to spend evenings on the back porch, looking up at the stars. It’s also a wonderful time to dream of what our future might hold. For the kids in Starke County, we know that their future looks as bright as those lights in the dark sky. There are as many ways for them to find success in their future as there are stars. But they need encouragement and support right now.
The Starke County Youth Club (SCYC) is preparing for the annual RadioThon to support afterschool programs that help kids achieve that potential in school and in life. The event is hosted by and aired on WKVI, 99.3 FM on May 7 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Special guests will be calling in, like representatives from government, schools, and community partners. Most importantly, Club participants and families will share how the SCYC program affects their lives.
"When we believe in kids and invest in them, anything in the universe is possible,” shares Executive Director, Irene Szakonyi. “We know that kids are resilient, but they need adequate support to bounce back and find their way.” One simple call on May 7makes it possible for kids to have better emotional health, stronger relationships, improved academic achievement, and growing life skills.
Fortunately, young people have positive opportunities at the Starke County Youth Club. They have access to high quality homework assistance, engaging enrichment activities, and fun recreational centers with adults who care. There are hundreds of hours of exploration and personal growth for kids. Afterschool programs build responsibility and character; they prepare the future workforce and make sure that working parents can stay focused and productive at their jobs.
The Radiothon is your chance to be the star that helps kids reach up, reach out, and reach their potential and their dreams. Each pledge of support sends the message that afterschool is vital to children’s success and inspires learning. Call or visit thescyc.org to learn about the pledge options that are available, including spreading out your payments over the year or using a credit card.
About SCYC
SCYC, launched in 2001, is a nonprofit organization designed to support children and families. The only youth development program of its kind in the county, the program serves hundreds of students annually at six convenient, safe, and accessible school-based locations across Starke County. For more information about SCYC programs or to donate, visit their website at www.thescyc.org.