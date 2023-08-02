The Marshall County Sheriff's Department obtained information of a domestic and child exchange dispute at a residence on Thorn Road, within Marshall County, Indiana. Officers responded to the scene. During the investigation, it was allegedly revealed that on another time, Kenneth Barnett allegedly had thrown a knife at the victim causing injury to her. A report was completed and forwarded to the Marshall County Prosecutor's Office for review. Formal charges was completed and an arrest warrant was issued for Kenneth Barnett. On July 31, 2023, the arrest warrant was served on Kenneth S. Barnett. 

