On May 22, 2023 at 5:57 a.m., Plymouth Police Officers along with Plymouth Emergency Medical Services was dispatched to the 1300 block of Holloway Drive in reference to a report of a domestic battery where a female, Melissa Barnes, had thrown a cell phone at a male victim causing injuries. When I arrived at the scene the male victim was standing outside with visible injuries. After further investigation, Melissa was transported to the Marshall County Jail where she was lodged for Misdemeanor Domestic Battery.
Barnes arrested for Domestic Battery
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
