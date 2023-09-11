On September 2, 2023 at approximately 10:10 p.m., the Bourbon Police Department cited Zachary Bangoon for Operating a Motor Vehicle at 90 MPH in a posted 60 MPH zone on US 30 at Cedar Road. Being cited or arrested for a crime does not necessarily indicate guilt. All subjects are considered not guilty of any crime until pronounced guilty by the courts.
Bangoon cited for speeding by the Bourbon Police Department on US 30
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bourbon Police stop unsafe semi on US 30 and Cedar Road
- Bangoon cited for speeding by the Bourbon Police Department on US 30
- Girard and Jackson-Boys arrested following traffic stop
- Connect 3 2023 kickoff
- September is Suicide Prevention Month
- Mooky Project Summer’s End Festival
- Binion arrested for multiple charges
- Cummins arrested for multiple charges
Most Popular
Articles
- Aging barn saved through restoration in Argos
- Three arrested following suspicious persons report at Country Charm Laundromat
- Myers arrested after traffic stop
- Hostetler arrested for Domestic Battery
- Manns arrested on multiple charges
- Cummins arrested for multiple charges
- Girard and Jackson-Boys arrested following traffic stop
- Clark arrested following vehicle crash, multiple charges
- Binion arrested for multiple charges
- Davis arrested for Theft
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.