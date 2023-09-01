Brent Brooks is a professional wrestler and MMA fighter from Chicago who is currently in Plymouth as a nursing student.
popular top story hot
Ballistic Brent Myers to wrestle down 40 tacos at Mila’s Mini Market
- Gavin Greer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Ballistic Brent Myers to wrestle down 40 tacos at Mila’s Mini Market
- Azzam arrested for Battery
- Ferree arrested for Domestic Battery, Strangulation
- Plymouth scratches out a win over Wawasee
- Greene arrested on multiple charges
- McCarty IV revived with Narcan, arrested on multiple charges
- Clay tops Bremen in NIC volleyball
- Instant Replay: Friday's games the morning after in the words of the area coaches
Most Popular
Articles
- Two women arrested after fight
- Perry arrested on multiple charges
- McCarty IV revived with Narcan, arrested on multiple charges
- Bowman arrested following accident
- Terrones arrested after traffic stop
- Beamon arrested at Pretzels Inc following 911 call
- Greene arrested on multiple charges
- Rockies overwhelmed by Columbia City
- Mitchell arrested for warrants and booked with additional charge
- Beatty arrested on Felony Warrant and new charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.