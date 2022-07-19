This article originally printed in the Pilot News in July 2020. Three years ago today, July 19, 2022, Ann went to heaven. Her friends and family are still sharing her Ginormous Chocolate Chip Cookies and Hope Rocks 4 Ann.
Pilot News Group Photo / Jamie Fleury
I found this rock outside the Pilot News Group office in front of Pizza Bill’s next door. After reading Ann’s story I contacted Bob Mader who agreed to an exclusive interview with the Pilot News Group. For those looking for good news full of love and hope, please read the article below.
"Love never really dies. It just becomes eternal." - Bob Mader
Bob and Ann Mader were best friends for three years before they got married. They were married for just over two years when Ann went to heaven after unsuccessful treatment for her cancer diagnosis. Bob continues to share his love for Ann and for God through music, sharing Ann’s secret cookie recipe and hiding rocks of hope for people to find as they take their journey through this life. “Love never really dies. It just becomes eternal.”
From when they met online, the two were inseparable. “We met via a Meetup group in Knoxville. For singles that still wanted to go out and do things and meet people without all the pressures of dating. The second event we attended together, we hit it off and became fast friends. Neither of us was really looking for a relationship, but we enjoyed each other's company and were thick as thieves for over three years. It wasn't until early 2016 that we decided neither of us were really interested in finding anyone else, so we decided to say that we were in a relationship on Facebook. The overwhelming response from our friends was, ‘Well duh.. you didn't know that?’ We got engaged Christmas of 2016 and married June 17, 2017 in our front yard with almost 150 of our closest friends.”
Bob still has the text on his phone from June 5th of the moment he found out that Ann had cancer. He drove straight home. They got the official diagnosis June 11th. Ann went to heaven on July 19th last year (2019). Bob didn’t want her story to focus on the cancer, but on Ann’s loving heart and her life full of compassion.
Though everyone loved Ann’s smile, Bob was drawn the most to her compassionate heart and mind. “Everyone said her smile could light up a room and while she had the biggest and brightest smile I've ever known, it was the way her heart and mind functioned. Compassion was her default setting, No matter the situation, she was looking for the person who needed a glimpse of God's love. I don't know how many times we were at the drive through and she'd hand me her debit card and say "pay for the people behind us, they probably need a little Jesus' love today.”
Ann loved to bake and she often used that as a way to demonstrate love. Bob said, “She loved to bake, and show love through that. ‘Cookies always make things better, no one is frowning when they have a cookie’ and next thing I know, she's whipping up a batch for our neighbors, or for police & fire fighters.”
Bob added, “She had a secret cookie recipe that everyone begged her for. They were massive and had four different kinds of chips in them. At her memorial services, I included the secret recipe on the back of the program, imploring people to go bake the world a better place.”
When Ann started treatment for cancer, she and Bob started leaving HOPE rocks whenever they went to the doctor. “We had faith in a miracle and wanted to share the hope we had with others. Just a little something colorful to brighten someone’s day and for them to know they are not alone.”
After losing Ann, Bob felt lost. “For a while I was just lost. I had put all my hope in the miracle healing. I felt let down but in her last days she was in great pain and and rarely communicate other than moans of pain and saying where it hurt. The doctor discussed with me about putting her on comfort care rather than grasping at any last hope of treatment. I said I would discuss it with her the next time she had a lucid moment and he said he didn’t expect her to have any more. I sat in the room and wept because I realized I would probably never talk to her again. I was an absolute wreck. But after about ten minutes I looked up and she was smiling at me. And she said clear and bright without any evidence of pain, ‘I just woke up thinking how much I love you. God is going to take me home but He told me it would just seem like a short time before we are together again’. We exchanged ‘I love you’s’ and just like that she was gone again.”
Just before taking her last breath, Bob was playing music for her to comfort her. “She did say one more word later on. I had music playing softly near her ears and ‘Chain Breaker’ by Zach Williams was playing and she sang along to one word ‘testify’. It was her last word on this earth and I took it as my charge. To testify of God’s love and the hope He brings.”
Bob worked through some of his anguish and admitted that he experienced anger at God. “I got angry at God for taking her away from me. But He told me that my problem was thinking she was ever mine to begin with. She belonged to Him and He was gracious enough to share her with me for seven amazing years. Probably a lot longer than I deserved.”
Bob now grieves differently. “I do not grieve like one who has no hope. I have been reminded about how precious each day is and what kind of legacy I want to leave.”
Music has been a huge part of Bob’s life since his youth. Ann was his biggest fan. Bob has continued to record music and released a Christmas EP in her honor last winter on Spotify and Amazon. “Ironically, that last song I wrote for her that she heard was a song about a guy who is alone on Christmas Eve. But he knows he will find the love of his life by next Christmas.”
“The Girl Loves Christmas” and more can be found on YouTube ® by searching for Bob Mader songs.
Bob shared Ann’s secret cookie recipe with our readers and has continued the tradition of leaving hope rocks in loving memory of Ann. Ann’s best friend of 47 years Gwen Calvert is hiding rocks in Plymouth while Bob hides rocks in Tennessee. Bob continues to share about his love for Ann and their love for God on Facebook @ Hope Rocks 4 Ann.