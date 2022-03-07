PLYMOUTH—Airport manager Bill Sheley updated the Aviation Commission on developments around the municipal airport. These include regular maintenance items as well as upcoming purchases necessary to keep the airport maintained.
Sheley informed the Commission that he ordered a new bonding cable after the old one in the 100 low lit cabinet was destroyed by misuse. “Quite often, people will pull that out to their airplane and then while they’re out there, of course it’s spring loaded. They’ll pull it and let go of it and it wraps around everything inside the cabinet and it’s tough for one person to get it undone,” he explained. Many pilots have called the airport, expressing frustration with the tangle, especially since it makes purchasing fuel difficult.
Upon having to replace the cable, Sheley decided to get a cable that sits on top of the cabinet instead of it. “It’s all self-contained. So if anyone does that, it will go where it needs to go and it will no longer get screwed up.”
Sheley let the commission know that the taxiway resurfacing and lighting project will be ready to go to bid in March. There will be a pre-bid meeting with bid opening to take place at the May 10 Aviation Commission meeting. The project will be paid for by a grant.
He also reported that he reached out to Airport Engineer Mark Shillington regarding the $159,000 received from a federal infrastructure act for projects that cost over $1 million. At present, the Plymouth Municipal Airport intends to use the money to replace a hanger door.
The office renovation is in process to enable a fingerprinting business run by Alpha Flight to open on airport grounds with its own office area and separate entrance. As of the beginning of this month, the electrical work, which is being done by Michiana Electrical, was being completed and was not to exceed $7,500. Fingerprinting is required for foreign students who wish to attend the flight school.